BELKIN
BERNARD
Age 90, of Philadelphia, on June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce (Beckerman). Devoted father of Roberta (Laurence) Miller and Leslie (Gary) Itzenson. Proud Grandfather of Rebecca (Jon) Hannum, Alexandra (Brian) Lamay, Alison Dephillipo, Jenna Itzenson, Gregory (Hallie) Itzenson. Loving great-grandfather to Ezra Lamay, Georgie Itzenson, Penn Itzenson, and Rex Itzenson. Bernie was a loved and respected local businessman who's men's clothing store "Jack Bell's, with his brother Jack, and later Men's Quarter's, inspired a devoted following with his taste and knowledge. He was also a talented hobby woodworker and later a builder of exquisite model ships. He was loved by all who knew him for his kindness and humor. Private Graveside Services at Roosevelt Memorial Park. In his memory, contributions can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the charity of your choice.
BERNARD
Age 90, of Philadelphia, on June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce (Beckerman). Devoted father of Roberta (Laurence) Miller and Leslie (Gary) Itzenson. Proud Grandfather of Rebecca (Jon) Hannum, Alexandra (Brian) Lamay, Alison Dephillipo, Jenna Itzenson, Gregory (Hallie) Itzenson. Loving great-grandfather to Ezra Lamay, Georgie Itzenson, Penn Itzenson, and Rex Itzenson. Bernie was a loved and respected local businessman who's men's clothing store "Jack Bell's, with his brother Jack, and later Men's Quarter's, inspired a devoted following with his taste and knowledge. He was also a talented hobby woodworker and later a builder of exquisite model ships. He was loved by all who knew him for his kindness and humor. Private Graveside Services at Roosevelt Memorial Park. In his memory, contributions can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 22, 2020.