BE BELKIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELKIN
BERNARD


Age 90, of Philadelphia, on June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce (Beckerman). Devoted father of Roberta (Laurence) Miller and Leslie (Gary) Itzenson. Proud Grandfather of Rebecca (Jon) Hannum, Alexandra (Brian) Lamay, Alison Dephillipo, Jenna Itzenson, Gregory (Hallie) Itzenson. Loving great-grandfather to Ezra Lamay, Georgie Itzenson, Penn Itzenson, and Rex Itzenson. Bernie was a loved and respected local businessman who's men's clothing store "Jack Bell's, with his brother Jack, and later Men's Quarter's, inspired a devoted following with his taste and knowledge. He was also a talented hobby woodworker and later a builder of exquisite model ships. He was loved by all who knew him for his kindness and humor. Private Graveside Services at Roosevelt Memorial Park. In his memory, contributions can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the charity of your choice.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved