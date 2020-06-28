CALVIN BOU
71, of Southampton PA, passed away June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret Colosimo Bou, he is survived by Nicholas and Jennifer Colosimo, his grandson Brandon and granddaughter Kira. His brother Charles and Renee Mettinger Jr., his niece Chelsea and nephew Brandon. He spent over 40 years working in the commercial printing business. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and loyal Eagles fan. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10am-12pm at KIRK AND NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. A memorial service will follow at 12pm.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
JUL
2
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

