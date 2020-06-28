CALVIN BOU

BOU
CALVIN
71, of Southampton PA, passed away June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret Colosimo Bou, he is survived by Nicholas and Jennifer Colosimo, his grandson Brandon and granddaughter Kira. His brother Charles and Renee Mettinger Jr., his niece Chelsea and nephew Brandon. He spent over 40 years working in the commercial printing business. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and loyal Eagles fan. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10am-12pm at KIRK AND NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. A memorial service will follow at 12pm.
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
CALVIN
71, of Southampton PA, passed away June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret Colosimo Bou, he is survived by Nicholas and Jennifer Colosimo, his grandson Brandon and granddaughter Kira. His brother Charles and Renee Mettinger Jr., his niece Chelsea and nephew Brandon. He spent over 40 years working in the commercial printing business. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and loyal Eagles fan. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10am-12pm at KIRK AND NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. A memorial service will follow at 12pm.
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.