CALVIN BOU

BOU71, of Southampton PA, passed away June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret Colosimo Bou, he is survived by Nicholas and Jennifer Colosimo, his grandson Brandon and granddaughter Kira. His brother Charles and Renee Mettinger Jr., his niece Chelsea and nephew Brandon. He spent over 40 years working in the commercial printing business. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and loyal Eagles fan. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10am-12pm at. A memorial service will follow at 12pm.



