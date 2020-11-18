1/1
Christopher D. Chimicles
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving father, son, and brother, devoted friend, mentor, and successful entrepreneur, passed suddenly of a non-COVID-related illness on November 15, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Stephanie, along with her mother and his former spouse, Kate Wilhelm; his parents Barbara, Nicholas, and Kathleen; siblings Gregory, his nephew Aiden Chimicles, Stephanie and her husband Adam Saunders, Peter, and Nicholas. Chris possessed an insatiable curiosity, passionate commitment, and a generous spirit. He was deeply dedicated to his family, friends, and colleagues. Chris was devoted to his daughter, Lizzie, and his happiest moments were spent with her in Three Bears Park, on the beaches of Avalon, or upon the hillsides of Devon. He was the founder and CEO of Angeion Group, based in Philadelphia. Chris strove to leave behind a lasting legacy of compassion, success and inspiring leadership for his daughter and her generation. His commitments went further than his business and family. In the summer of 2008 aboard an antique sailboat in Penobscot Bay in Maine, not long after he met Lizzie's mom and his later wife, Chris was part of a small group that began planning the national celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026. Chris went on to serve as a founding board and executive committee member of America 250 and was more recently appointed as Commissioner for America 250 PA, the Pennsylvania Commission for the Semiquincentennial. Chris was deeply inspired by the hope contained in celebrating America's birthday, believing it to be a universal message of freedom, self-determination, and mutual commitment to the shared success and prosperity of America. Chris was a natural athlete, an avid skier and golfer, excelled at racquet sports and regularly rode his bike on weekends. He loved Philadelphia's restaurant scene, especially Pizzeria Stella, where he and Lizzie frequented. An Eagles season ticket holder, Chris loved all Philadelphia sports. He was a proud member of the Union League of Philadelphia, Fitler Club and Aronimink Golf Club. Born on March 2, 1976, Chris graduated from Malvern Preparatory School. He held a Bachelor of Arts in History from Hobart and William Smith College and a Master's in Business Administration from Drexel University. Services will be private, and a public celebration of his life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you help support his vision with donations to Saint Peter's School, where his daughter is a student, and America 250. St. Peters School https://www.st-peters-school.org/, America 250 https://www.america250.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 18, 2020
Saddened to hear of our loss of Chris. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Keeping the family in our prayers and holding you in the light. Rob and Patty Delany
Robert Delany
Friend
November 18, 2020
Dear Chimicles family.
Our deepest sympathies to your loss of your son.May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you these difficult times. God bless his memory and rest him in peace.

John and Demetra Panidis
Friend
November 18, 2020
Chris was a great friend. Generous, loyal and kind. I will cherish the memories we had at Malvern and beyond. He had the Best, most genuine laugh I have ever heard. I will miss hearing it, as will we all. My condolences to his family, and all who are feeling the pain of his loss.
Matthew List
Friend
November 17, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of Chris's passing. We were very close in high school and through much of our 20s. When I think back on those years, I remember how Chris was always entertaining us—he was funny and full of life, always laughing and up for anything. You were never bored when you were with him. He is in so many of my favorite memories from that time in my life. I last saw Chris just a few years ago and he was so incredibly happy to be a father. I am so very sorry for his daughter and for his entire family. My deepest, heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.
Tory Kirby
Friend
November 17, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Kate & Lizzie and the Chimicles family. Chris left this world too soon. His impact and legacy will far outlive his time here with us.
Phil Rutter
Friend
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Chimicles family. Chris, you will so deeply missed by so many. You were an amazing friend and colleague. We shared so many great times together on the slopes, at dinners, on bike rides and just hanging out. You were a friend like no other, always there when you were needed. I love you, man.
Jonathan Shub
Friend
November 17, 2020
I’m so deeply sorry for this loss. Chris and I, along with Baldwin friends, were all so close during our high school years, with so many fun and fond memories. He is gone all too soon and I am extending my deepest sympathies to his entire family.
Barb Crockett Anderson
Friend
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Chimicles family Chris you will be in our hearts with beautiful fond memories of events and family gatherings we attended. You will remain in our prayers God Bless Memory Eternal.
Eliana Papadakis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved