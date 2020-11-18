I am deeply saddened to hear of Chris's passing. We were very close in high school and through much of our 20s. When I think back on those years, I remember how Chris was always entertaining us—he was funny and full of life, always laughing and up for anything. You were never bored when you were with him. He is in so many of my favorite memories from that time in my life. I last saw Chris just a few years ago and he was so incredibly happy to be a father. I am so very sorry for his daughter and for his entire family. My deepest, heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.

Tory Kirby

Friend