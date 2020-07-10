1/1
DENNIS M. "Pez" HANNA
HANNA
DENNIS M. 'Pez'


Peacefully on July 7, 2020. Loving son of Helen 'Patsy' (nee Reilly) and the late William J. Sr.; devoted husband of Bridget A. (nee Coleman); loving father of Colleen, Patrick and Bridget; loving brother of Eileen (Bob) Gray, Billy 'Duke' (Kate) Hanna and Frank (Peggy) Hanna; also survived by many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Evening Viewing Monday, July 13, 2020, 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Church of Saint Anne, 2328 E. Lehigh Ave., Phila. PA 19125 and again to his morning Viewing and Funeral Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. private. PLEASE NO FLOWERS! If so desiring, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Anne's Church. Social distancing will be strictly observed.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Church of Saint Anne
JUL
14
Viewing
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Anne
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Anne
Funeral services provided by
Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 462-2889
