HANNA





Peacefully on July 7, 2020. Loving son of Helen 'Patsy' (nee Reilly) and the late William J. Sr.; devoted husband of Bridget A. (nee Coleman); loving father of Colleen, Patrick and Bridget; loving brother of Eileen (Bob) Gray, Billy 'Duke' (Kate) Hanna and Frank (Peggy) Hanna; also survived by many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Evening Viewing Monday, July 13, 2020, 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Church of Saint Anne, 2328 E. Lehigh Ave., Phila. PA 19125 and again to his morning Viewing and Funeral Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. private. PLEASE NO FLOWERS! If so desiring, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Anne's Church.



