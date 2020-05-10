MARSH
DOLORES
73, of Glenolden, PA passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, PA. She was born on December 20, 1946 to the late Chester and Alice (nee Szumski) Kudzin.
Prior to retirement, Dolores worked as a legal secretary and also spent many years working at the Westbrook Getty Mart in Clifton Heights. She loved word puzzles and going to the shore with her family each year.
In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her brother, Frank. Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Bob, daughter Kristin Marsh (Mark Gray), son Dan (Maggie) Marsh, daughter Karen Tucker, daughter Katie Marsh (Max Piascik), and grandchildren Hayley, Joe, Lexi, Megan, Hannah, Lindsey, and Mckenna.
Due to the COVID-19 restriction Dolores' service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima, PA.www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.