DOLORES MARSH
1946 - 2020
MARSH
DOLORES
73, of Glenolden, PA passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, PA. She was born on December 20, 1946 to the late Chester and Alice (nee Szumski) Kudzin.
Prior to retirement, Dolores worked as a legal secretary and also spent many years working at the Westbrook Getty Mart in Clifton Heights. She loved word puzzles and going to the shore with her family each year.
In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her brother, Frank. Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Bob, daughter Kristin Marsh (Mark Gray), son Dan (Maggie) Marsh, daughter Karen Tucker, daughter Katie Marsh (Max Piascik), and grandchildren Hayley, Joe, Lexi, Megan, Hannah, Lindsey, and Mckenna.
Due to the COVID-19 restriction Dolores' service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima, PA.www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Services are private
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of the death of your mother.i remember seeing all of you in church up front for mass keeping all her babies in line! She was someone special now that special someone is looking down watching you with the love she raised all of you with .
Bette Diedrich
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
My sympathy to the Marsh family. I was a friend of Dolores through grammar school; through the years she lost her Mom. I have often thought of her but had no idea of her marriage name. Rest in peace Dolores; may God surround you with his love. You were a great and kind friend.
Joanne Zajac
Friend
May 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Kudzin) Marsh Families for the loss of your loved one, Dolores, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
May 7, 2020
Marsh Family, I am very sorry to hear of the passing of your dear mother, she was a lovely lady. I remember her fondly as I babysat for the little Marsh's so, so long ago. May you find the peace and strength needed to travel the roads ahead without her.
Mary Clarke-Lacy
