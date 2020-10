Or Copy this URL to Share

On Oct. 23, 2020. Wife of the lade Rudolph. Devoted mother of Deborah, and Steven (Elizabeth), cherished grandmother of Mitchell, sister of Rosita Alleva, and the late Olivia Dunn; also survived by her nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Domenica's Life will be Wednesay 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. SANNUTTI F.H



