age 86, passed away on May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alvin S. Rosenberg; Loving mother of Mitchell Rosenberg (Nancy), Robin Rosenberg, Nancy Dubin (Jeff); Adoring Mommom of Laine Dubin, Jae Dubin, Jesse Brown (Carol), Jacob Brown, and Joshua Brown (Meghan). Great-grandmother of Archer Brown. Loving and involved aunt and great-aunt, friend to many. Doris loved to play tennis, mah-jongg and canasta, be at the Jersey shore and spend time with her family. Doris also loved music and danced in the streets of Paris. The family intends a private graveside service. Contributions in her memory can be made to Vitas Community Connection at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital www.vitascommunityconnection.org or Hadassah of Greater Philadelphia www.hadassah.orgwww.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.
