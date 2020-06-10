LEMPA





June 8, 2020, age 78. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Beakschi). Cherished father of Denise (Gene) Johnson, Barbara (Michael) Barnes, Tina (Tim) McKinstry, Jennifer (Stu) Gettes & Kathy (Jim) Colombo. Devoted grandfather of Kristin (Mike), Blaise (Jessica), Ryan, Jarred, Alexander, Connor, Brittany, Shea, Tyler, Hayden, Paige, Max, Reese, Olivia, Cole and the late Sophia. Loving great-grandfather of Delilah and Kylie. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Hrynczyszyn. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Proud Alumni of North Catholic, Class of '59. Relatives, friends and employees of ECI are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday 9-10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd., Phila., PA 19154. Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment at Resurrection Cem. Donations in Ed's name may be made to Our Lady of Calvary Church. To share a memory of Edward, please visit

