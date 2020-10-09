1/1
Elizabeth M. (Hooven) McDONALD
1941 - 2020
Age 79, October 6, 2020. Wife of the late Martin. Mother of Elizabeth Davis (Christopher), Mary Ousey (William), Nancy LaMaina (the late Robert), Jane, and Martin (Christina). Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday 9:00 A.M. at Maternity BVM Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St. Phila., PA 19103. BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
