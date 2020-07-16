McGOVERN





Of Bala Cynwyd, PA, died peacefully on Friday July 10th, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Joseph J. McGovern and devoted mother of Toby Kate McGovern ( fiance, Nikola Legr), Benjamin Connor McGovern (Jacquelyn Castorino), Andrea Brooke McGovern (Zachary Anderson) and Sarah Ashley McGovern (Tristan Godbold); also survived by her sister, Blair Arnold Juidiciani (Gary). Her Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Attn: Donations for benefit of the ICU Dept., 333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111.

