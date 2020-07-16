1/1
FERN LESLEY McGOVERN
McGOVERN
FERN LESLEY


Of Bala Cynwyd, PA, died peacefully on Friday July 10th, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Joseph J. McGovern and devoted mother of Toby Kate McGovern ( fiance, Nikola Legr), Benjamin Connor McGovern (Jacquelyn Castorino), Andrea Brooke McGovern (Zachary Anderson) and Sarah Ashley McGovern (Tristan Godbold); also survived by her sister, Blair Arnold Juidiciani (Gary). Her Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Attn: Donations for benefit of the ICU Dept., 333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111.

www.chadwickmckinney.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
