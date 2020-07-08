1/1
GORDON MATTHEW "SKIP" BURLINGAME Jr.
1938 - 2020
BURLINGAME
GORDON MATTHEW, JR. "SKIP"


July 2, 2020, of Radnor, PA. Beloved husband of Helene "Ginnie" Burlingame (nee Frankenfield). Devoted father of Katherine Anne Burlingame and Elizabeth Christine Gray (Kenneth). Loving brother of the late Christina 'Tina' Gilhool (William). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Phila. PA 19123.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
You will be remembered by your many friends in the land title industry.
Herb Walton
Coworker
July 7, 2020
Ginny and Girls,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Skip was such a wonderful man.
Kathleen and Carl Kraus
Friend
July 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. What a beautiful tribute. My sincerest condolences, love, and prayers. Mary Jane Wetzel
Mary JaneWetzel
Friend
July 7, 2020
Our sadness goes out to Ginnie and her family,
Jack & Peg Novicki
Classmate
July 6, 2020
Skip thank you for all the good you did for all of us I will miss you God bless you Henry Faragalli
Henry Faragalli
Friend
July 6, 2020
Ginnie, Katie and Elizabeth
So sorry for your sadness, a big loss for all of you and all who new him. A wonderful outgoing, friendly and kind person, may all your cherished memories and the love he had for each one of you sustain you through the coming days.
Marie Torrence
Friend
July 4, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Skips passing. He was a true and gentle man. Many fond memories of happy times with him. To Ginny, Katie and Elizabeth our prayers and thoughts knowing that God will help you through this difficult time. Jim and Carol Pickering.
Carol Pickering
Friend
July 4, 2020
Rest in peace Skip and prayers to your family during this time
Dan Dougherty
Friend
July 4, 2020
Rest in peace Uncle Skip. You will be missed by many.
Deborah Szigeti
Family
July 3, 2020
You will be greatly missed Skip. Rest in Peace
Regina Frankenfield
Family
July 3, 2020
Skip was a valued member of our community and could always be relied on to offer solid advice and council. He will be missed.
McLeod Cloudy Geynette
Friend
