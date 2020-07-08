1/1
July 2, 2020, of Radnor, PA. Beloved husband of Helene "Ginnie" Burlingame (nee Frankenfield). Devoted father of Katherine Anne Burlingame and Elizabeth Christine Gray (Kenneth). Loving brother of the late Christina 'Tina' Gilhool (William). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Phila. PA 19123.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
