Herman Oscar Benninghoff
1931 - 2020
89, Owner of the Philadelphia Pipe Bending Co., Founder of Philadelphia World-Renowned Manufacturer of Bus and Passenger Rail Car Safety Products. Founding Member of the American Revolution Museum in Philadelphia. Herman Oscar Benninghoff, beloved husband of Joan passed away on Wednesday, October 21st after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Joan, four children Robert (Jean), Lee Ann (Greg), Nina, and Keith (Lynn). They have five grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Herman with his wife, Joan lived in Gwynedd Pa for the past 10 years after 30 years in Cinnaminson, NJ. Herman was born on August 23, 1931 in Abington, PA. When he was 5, he caught his entrepreneurial spirit at a young age by working with his grandfather and uncle who both built and remodeled houses and apartments. He was a graduate of Abington High School in 1950, where he met his future wife Joan. Both went on to Penn State University, where Herman studied Mechanical Engineering and graduated in 1954. Herman and Joan were married in 1952 and had 6 children over the next 12 years. After graduation, he worked for RCA in Camden, New Jersey before starting with Standard Pressed Steel (SPS) in Jenkintown PA, in 1957. Starting in 1964, he had various overseas posts including Ireland Germany and Japan. His family joined him on all of these overseas assignments. Herman and family returned to the USA after ten years of living abroad and decided to purchase their own business, The Philadelphia Pipe Bending Company. Herman and Joan retired in 1995 turning the businesses over to their partners George Horrocks and son Robert Benninghoff. Retirement allowed Herman and Joan to purchase a sail boat and enjoy summer months on the Delaware River and Chesapeake Bay. Their love of the ocean went back into the early 1960s when they owned a fishing boat based in Long Beach Island. Retirement also allowed them time to pursue their passion for the American Revolution. During the early 1990s, Herman, Joan and several friends pursued the idea of a museum dedicated to the American Revolution which started in the Valley Forge Chapel and is now permanently located at 3rd and Market in Philadelphia. Herman and Joan's vast collection of Revolutionary War items was donated to the Museum of the American Revolution. During his retirement, Herman also authored two books on the American Revolution. Private services are Monday October 26th at 11 A.M. at the Church of the Messiah in Lower Gwynedd PA with internment at the church. www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Service
11:00 AM
Church of the Messiah
