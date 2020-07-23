1/1
Of Narberth, PA passed away after a lengthy illness surrounded by family on July 20th 2020 at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marolyn; devoted father of Scott (Kay), Mike (Jill), Maureen, and Dan, and was the doting grandfather of Frankie (Melissa), Sara, and Anna Cucinotta; also survived by his sister Helen Kelley. There will be a private family service scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Horizons Senior Center, P.O. Box 85, Narberth, Pa 19072 https://www.newhorizonsseniorcenter.org/donate.html or to the Friends of Penn Vet Fund https://www.vet.upenn.edu/giving.
