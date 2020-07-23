1/1
JAMES WALTER BUCHANAN D.V.M.
1935 - 2020
BUCHANAN
JAMES WALTER, D.V.M.


Of Narberth, PA passed away after a lengthy illness surrounded by family on July 20th 2020 at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marolyn; devoted father of Scott (Kay), Mike (Jill), Maureen, and Dan, and was the doting grandfather of Frankie (Melissa), Sara, and Anna Cucinotta; also survived by his sister Helen Kelley. There will be a private family service scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Horizons Senior Center, P.O. Box 85, Narberth, Pa 19072 https://www.newhorizonsseniorcenter.org/donate.html or to the Friends of Penn Vet Fund https://www.vet.upenn.edu/giving.

www.chadwickmckinney.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
2 entries
July 23, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
UECHI MASAMI
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marc Elie
