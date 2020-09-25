1/
JANET E. TAGGART
September 22, 2020, was preceded in death by her parents William and Clare Taggart (nee Gallagher). She is survived by her 2 brothers William Taggart (Ronnie), Michael Taggart (Mary Ellen), 2 sisters Clare Byrne (John), Eileen Sweeney (James); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Sat. Sept. 26th at St. Francis Xavior Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. Viewing will be held in church from 9-10:15 A.M. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Arr. by DINAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Our Lady of Confidence Day School, 314 N. Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Francis Xavior Church (The Oratory)
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavior Church (The Oratory)
