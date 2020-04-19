|
|
McINTYRE
JUNE D.
94, a longtime resident of East Falls, died Easter Sunday at Spring House Estates, Lower Gwynedd, of dementia and COVID-19. Mrs. McIntyre began her career in 1942 at Kensing-ton National Bank. In 1968, she became Girard Bank's first female branch manager. She retired in 1980 from Mellon Bank. Born in Pennsylvania's coal region to Mary (nee Amalavage) and Bernard Sklaris, Mrs. McIntyre was raised in Mahanoy City. She loved her Lithuanian heritage; she danced in costume at the 1939 World's Fair and kept the tradition of Lithuanian food alive in her family. She was a devout Catholic who reveled in challeng-ing priests about some doctrines.
Her husband, Philip E., died in 1992. Her sister, Marie Bauers, Hilltown, died in 2002. Another sister, Irene Allen, of Spring House Estates, survives her. Also, 8 nieces and nephews: Robert Bauers, Pottstown; Mary Elizabeth Scarcelli, Maple Glen; Peter Bauers, Norwalk, CT; Victoria DeSalvo, Spring City; Christopher Bauers, Phoenix-ville; Alexandra Taylor, Egg Harbor, NJ; William Allen, Gilbertsville; James Allen, Ambler. Also, 15 great-nieces and nephews; 11 great-great nieces and nephews; two East Falls girls she knew since birth. Services will be after the coronavirus pandemic.
Full obituary at
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020