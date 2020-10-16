1/1
LEE ANN (nee TESTA) KNAUL
Age 69, On Oct. 14, 2020. Beloved daughter of Ray Testa and the late John. Loving sister of Theresa (Michael) McMichen and the late Vincent Testa. Dear Aunt of Michelle Sergio and Michael McMichen. Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects to the family between the hours of 1 and 3 P.M. SUNDAY BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Prayer Service will begin at 3 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made in her memory to www.pspca.org. www.baldifuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
