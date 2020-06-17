BAILEY





Wayne, PA passed away peace-fully at her home on May, 23, 2020 at age 90. She was born in Lancaster, PA to Robert Barr Rohrer and Sarah Dorothy Grove Rohrer on July 8, 1929.Following graduation from The Lancaster Country Day School in 1947 she graduated from Centenary Junior College and Toby-Coburn School for Fashion Careers where she majored in fashion merchandizing.Mary Ann was an exceptional athlete who played Golf into her eighties. She played competitively at the Philadelphia Country Club and The Merion Golf Club.She met Donald Owen Bailey on a blind date and was married on April 10, 1954.They had four children, Lisbeth Veghte (Walter III), Barbara Ann Bailey, Virginia Crockett (David, Jr), Andy Bailey (Maureen), ten grandchildren: Tyler Veghte, Bailey Veghte, Drew Crockett (Katie), Tucker Crockett (Karla), Max Crockett, Parker Crockett, Cal Bailey, Sean Bailey, Eliza Bailey and Jane Bailey; 5 great grand-children: Caroline, Reilly, Jack, Lucia and Kiely Crockett.She is also survived by her closest friend since the 7th grade, Marjorie C Coxe (Jerry), her Goddaughter, Julie Coxe Freund and her nieces, Sara Peterson and Susan Peterson (Ray St Francis).M.A. had a love for American history and American antiques. She was a tour guide at Independence Hall for many years, actively involved in an antique study group and volunteered at the Philadelphia Antiques Show that benefited The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.She had tons of friends from the Avalon group that loved to play backgammon and Gin Rummy, to her multiple recreational and competitive bridge groups and the game nights where couples gathered for fun, laughs and some friendly competition. She loved entertaining and spending time with her close friends in Avalon and at home in Wayne.In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister and brother in law Sara Louise and Peter A. Peterson.Mary Ann was a proud supporter of Brian's House as a result of her daughter, Barbara Ann's participation in their programs for several decades. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Brian's House INC. Please note Mary Ann Bailey/CPS Activities Fund. 757 Springdale Dr., Exton, PA 19341.