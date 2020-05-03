MARY ELIZABETH (O'Donnell) JEFFERYS
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEFFERYS
MARY ELIZABETH (nee O'Donnell)
Passed away April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel F. Sr. Devoted mother of Daniel F. Jr. and his wife Sherrie. Loving grandmom of Daniel J. and Dalton M.; also survived by her brother Bernard O'Donnell and his wife Lidia. Relatives and friends are invited to Live Stream her Service Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 1:00 PM (burnsfuneralhome.com). Contributions can be made in Mary Elizabeth's name to St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls, 7320 Torresdale Ave., Phila., PA 19136. BURNS FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Service
1:00 PM
Live Stream her Service (burnsfuneralhome.com)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
Dan
Thinking of you and all of your family in this difficult time.
I remember being a little kid, Mary Elizabeth was always such a beautiful woman. All my life she was kind and caring person. We will all miss her.

Bernie Herron and family
Bernard Herron
Family
Dan
Its been my pleasure to know you and Mary Elizabeth these last few years. I was deeply saddened to learn of her passing. May you find peace and consolation in remembering those years you enjoyed together.
Michael Kozak
Friend
Mary Elizabeth and I were co-workers for many years at A & P . We kept in touch over the years with many stories of our children growing up. She was such a pleasure to be with and had a beautiful smile. She loved her grandsons beyond words. May she rest in best. Tom and Jean Binkley
Jean Binkley
Acquaintance
Words can never express our sadness in Mary Elizabeth's passing. Although Mary Elizabeth was a long time friend, she was always considered to be our extended family. May she forever Rest In Peace.
Izzy & Libby Zeitz
Friend
Our sincere condolences to your entire family. Mary Elizabeth was a pleasure to be with. She always had a kind word for all. She certainly was a good friend . This was such a shock and she will surely be missed. God bless you Dan❤
Stewart & Phyllis Barbera
Friend
Dan, Our hearts go out to you and your family.
Izzy & Libby Zeitz
Friend
So sorry to hear of Mary Elizabeth's passing. It was a pleasure to call her a friend.
RIP
Bill & Lorraine Hepp
Friend
Dear Dan & Family,

We have so many good memories of Mary Elizabeth. We will miss her.

Love, Agnes & Russ
Agnes & Russ Farne
Friend
Danny. Our deepest sympathy and shock regarding Mary Elizabeth. She was a kind and loving person who was a pleasure to know. With much affection. Anne and bud
Anne Pelz
Acquaintance
Dan, Dan&Sherrie and their boys,
Ive known Mary Elizabeth since our St Huberts days. We have remaind friends over these many years, sharing stories of our boys as they grew into men, as they married, and had their own families. We have shared lots of stories together and as I reflect on those memories I am able to smile, but Im saddened knowing that there wont be any new memories together. Good bye my dear friend
deChantal Collins Riley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved