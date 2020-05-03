Dan, Dan&Sherrie and their boys,

Ive known Mary Elizabeth since our St Huberts days. We have remaind friends over these many years, sharing stories of our boys as they grew into men, as they married, and had their own families. We have shared lots of stories together and as I reflect on those memories I am able to smile, but Im saddened knowing that there wont be any new memories together. Good bye my dear friend

deChantal Collins Riley

Friend