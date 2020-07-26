McGRATH





Born, January 21, 1940, passed away tragically on July 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John (Jack) and Anna (nee Ghaney) McGrath. Loving sister of the late Thomas McGrath. Maryalice was the beloved niece of 13 aunts and uncles and their extended Newfoundland families. She was a dedicated member of Nativity BVM adult choir. She was a loyal and longtime employee of Kasco Construction Company in Montgomeryville, PA. Relatives, friends and employees of Kasco are invited to her Viewing Tuesday July 28th 10 A.M. at Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nativity BVM Church at the address listed above would be appreciated by her family.



