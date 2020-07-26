1/1
MARYALICE B. McGRATH
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARYALICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGRATH
MARYALICE B.


Born, January 21, 1940, passed away tragically on July 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John (Jack) and Anna (nee Ghaney) McGrath. Loving sister of the late Thomas McGrath. Maryalice was the beloved niece of 13 aunts and uncles and their extended Newfoundland families. She was a dedicated member of Nativity BVM adult choir. She was a loyal and longtime employee of Kasco Construction Company in Montgomeryville, PA. Relatives, friends and employees of Kasco are invited to her Viewing Tuesday July 28th 10 A.M. at Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nativity BVM Church at the address listed above would be appreciated by her family.
www.rrfunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
10:00 AM
Nativity BVM Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Nativity BVM Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 26, 2020
Very sorry...our prayers for the family
Robert Speiser
Family
July 26, 2020
My dear cousin gone way to soon Always in my heart

Pat Mundy Masho
Patricia Masho
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved