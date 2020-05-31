MICHAEL ANTHONY HOWARD Sr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOWARD
MICHAEL ANTHONY, SR.
A devoted fisherman passed away on May 25, 2020. Michael was born and raised in Phila., PA. He was a loving husband of a wife he met in Charlotte NC, Tammy Davis Howard of 35 years. Loving father of 5 adult children, oldest son Michael Anthony Howard Jr.; grandsons Tequann Anthony Howard, Daejion Anthony Howard, daughter Danielle Walker; two grandsons Damir and Davion Walker. Three children with his wife. Micheal Anthony Howard
II, Malachi John Deonte Howard; daughter Brittany Hiedia Howard and a German Shepard "Bosco". The family resides in the Mountain Island area of Charlotte NC. Mr. Howard retired after 25 years from Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. His home going was Memorial Day 2020. There will be a Memorial at a future date at the new home. Amen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved