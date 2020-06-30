LAURINAITIS





Age 92, on June 27, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan (Aicher); sons Gary (Margaret), David (Michele), and Raymond G. (Deborah); grandchildren Brian, Patrick, Kevin, Ashley, Michael (deceased), Matthew, and Brendan; great grandchild, Connor. Ray was a distinguished Navy veteran and a former player with the Venango Bears semi-pro football team. He spent years working for the City of Philadelphia. His greatest gift was his love and dedication to his wife and family. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory may be made to Children's Hospital of Phila. To share a memory of Raymond, please visit

www.tjfluehr.com



