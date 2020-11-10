Of Haverford, passed peacefully on November 3, 2020 in Plymouth Meeting, PA. She was born the daughter of Frank and Regina Anne DiRemigio (nee Ayres), on May 9, 1946 in Upper Darby, PA. Regina was a longtime employee at the Sacred Heart Parish in Manoa working there for 35 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; children: Lisa, Christopher, Faith, Drew, and Matthew; and 9 grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 110 N. Manoa Rd., Havertown, PA 19083. Interment will take place at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. In lieu of flowers, donations in Regina's honor can be made to the Sacred Heart Parish, www.sacredheartmanoa.org
