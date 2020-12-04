1/1
RICKIE SAMUEL
Of Coatesville, PA, passed away in the early morning on Dec. 2, 2020 from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). She was 68 years old. When diagnosed 17 months ago, Rickie courageously decided that upon her death she would donate her body to science in order to further the research in finding a cure for ALS. In her final months, she was lovingly cared for by her sister, Marcy Samuel of Columbus, OH. Her greatest contribution were her children, Alisha (Heath) Davis, and Daniel (Mollie) Gerson, as well as her grandchildren, Matthew, Jewels, Joshua, Zachary, and Zoey. Rickie loved animals, scary movies, cooking, and over the top Halloween decorations. Her sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her. In Rickie's memory, and in support of her family, please consider contributing to ALSGeniusFund.com, which was started by her family to support ALS research. --

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
Alisha, Daniel, Marcy, and family,

I'm so sorry for your loss. I will miss your mom and her sense of humor. I am relieved to know she will no longer be in pain. She was very fortunate to have you all care for her! You are always in my thoughts. ps. Love the pic of her!!
Jenn
Friend
December 4, 2020
