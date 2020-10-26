1/1
Samuel R. KAY
95, of Lansdale and formerly of Plymouth Meeting, on Oct. 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" Kay (nee Newman); and loving father of Susan K. Broomall (John) of Schwenksville and Nancy Kay of Plymouth Meeting. Also survived by brother-in-laws, Harry Newman of Lansdale and Frank Gibson of Kingsport, TN; and many loving nieces and nephews and their children. Predeceased by beloved brother John "Jack" Kay and sister Jane Kay Gibson. Sam was a proud veteran of WWII and served his country in battle in Okinawa and in Korea. He was a long time salesman in the food industry with his outgoing personality, and had many hobbies. His faith was very important to him; he was very active in Christian Endeavor and was a 50 year plus member of First Presbyterian Church of Ambler. Music was a passion to Sam who played the organ and piano at many churches and volunteered earlier in life to play at services for inmates at prisons in Philadelphia as part of his faith activities. He was also an avid Civil War historian and attended many Civil War activities; and an historian of President Lincoln and many Civil War leaders and battles. He donated to the restoration of the Ford Theater in Washington DC and has a memorial brick on the sidewalk in front of the theater. Sam was also a lifelong watcher and lover of birds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Audubon Society, www.audubon.org. Family and friends are invited to his Graveside Service which will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 outside at Hillside Cem., 2556 Susquehanna Rd., Roslyn, PA, to allow plenty of room for social distancing. Arrs. by the HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
