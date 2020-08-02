1/1
SHEILA (Axel) TANENBAUM
TANENBAUM
SHEILA (nee Axel)


On August 1, 2020. Adored wife of the late Morton. Devoted mother of Beth (Michael) Gilman, Howard (Debbi) Tanenbaum and Joan (Elliot) Forchheimer. Loving sister of Isabel Rudolph, the late Helen Donsky and the late Miriam Mersky, and sister-in-law of the late Elaine Schultz. Cherished grandmother of Jaclyn (Mitch), Eli (Abby), Ilana and Jacob and great-grandmother of Charlotte, Evelyn and Benjamin. Also remem-bered by many loving nieces and nephews. Sheila was proud of being President of her Student Council, an avid supporter of Hadassah and Co-President of Hazak at Ohev Shalom of Bucks County. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Ohev Shalom of Bucks County, www.ohev.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
