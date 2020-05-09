WONG

WEE CHU

90, of Meadowood Senior Living in Worcester, PA, and formerly of Williamsport, PA, passed away May 1, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

He was the beloved husband of Gloria C. Wong and loving father of Carol Wong, Diane (David) Gattelin, Alan (Sally) Wong, and Bryan (Kei) Wong. He was the proud grandfather of Michelle (Peter), Christina (Trent), Nicole, Susan, Derek, Rachel, Tyler, and Julia. He was especially adored by his great-grandchild Jayden Wee Chu Wong. He was the oldest sibling of Hip Chu Wong, Fue Lun Hom, Nim Chu Wong, Neun Chu Wong, and the late Fue Lane Yee. He is survived by a large extended family and many dear friends. Wee Chu was born in Williamsport on June 20, 1929, to Wong Soo Howe and Quan Shee Wong. He was the first Asian baby born in Lycoming County. He graduated from Williamsport H.S. and attended Pittsburgh University before serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-54, serving as a Staff Sergeant in the Korean War and Series Technician in Japan and Korea (Winter Offensive).

When he returned to Williams-port, he married Gloria Chung and they operated and took over the family business, W.S. Howe & Son Laundry. They were married for 66 years and retired after the laundry's 80th anniversary before moving to Lansdale, PA. He worked long, hard hours and still made time for everyone. Wee Chu's family meant everything to him, thus his motto "Family first." He especially loved gatherings at the family cabin along the Loyalsock Creek. Wee Chu also enjoyed fishing, diligently read-ing the newspaper, fine meals, and weekly conversations with his customers. He will forever be remembered for carrying a room with his impeccably-timed sense of humor and everlasting smile.

Due to the current public health situation, a life celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions in his name/ memory can be made to:

Chinatown Learning Center, 1001 Vine St. 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107. RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com



