Gerald A. Moeller of Sand Lake Heights passed on to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 73.
He was the son of the late Harold C. Moeller and Jacqueline M. (Spitzer) Moeller.
Jerry was born in Bay City on Feb. 18, 1947. In his younger years, he started working in the family business, Tawas Lanes, the bowling alley that his father and grandfather built and his parents operated in Tawas City.
He attended Tawas Area Schools and Michigan State University until he was drafted into the service of his country. He was one of eight survivors in an 80-person unit of men from Michigan and New York who served on the USS Tutuila (ARG-4) in the brown waters of Vietnam as part of the mobile Riverine Force at Vung Tau for operations in the Mekong Delta. His unit also supported the South An Thoi Islands Coastal Interdiction Operations, earning him a Bronze Star.
He met the love of his life, Joanne Quarters, in East Tawas. They were united in marriage on May 28, 1976. She shared in his life as a multifaceted business entrepreneur who established Moeller Food Services, Inc. which included Moeller's Mainlander Restaurant, Moeller's Sandwich Business and Jerry Moeller's Catering Service.
Jerry was also a Certified Dietary Manager and Certified Food Protection Professional (CDM, CFPP) who earned the Platinum State Achievement Award for Excellence as President of the State of Michigan Dietary Managers Association and former Member at Large. He was a member of the Tawas Elks Club, Eagles Club, American Legion, VFW, WA and was a former member of Rotary International and Kiwanis.
He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline; wife, Joanne; his children, Jeffrey (Tara) and Jaime (Don) Sloan; his grandchildren, Marleigh, Aliza and Connor; as well as his sister, Kris (Tom) Coyle and family.
He will be remembered as the kind and gentle man that he was, believing that life's happiness comes from the pursuit of dreams and that the key to success is making your dreams come true. He also believed that by utilizing your dreams you create a meaningful future, for that's where you are going to spend the rest of your life.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, the family suggests that you make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or plant a tree in the National Forest in honor of him.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Hale Eagles Aerie No. 4217, 5971 M-65, Hale, from 1 to 4 p.m. with a Military Honors ceremony.
We wish to inform you that the venue has both indoor and outdoor facilities for those with any concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.