Melvin L. Kidney, 87, of Glennie, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born June 9, 1931 to Leslie J. and Frances L. (Crane) Kidney in Shiawassee County.

Mr. Kidney had many jobs over the years, construction, excavating, lumbering and farming, sometimes mixing them all. His interests included traveling especially to Montana, Alaska and Florida where he would also hunt and fish which he loved. He also liked to play cards, cribbage, pinochle and euchre, etc.

Melvin is survived by his daughter, Judy (Timothy) Courter; son, Leslie (Sandra) Kidney; sister, Carmen (Chuck) Kiteley; son-in-law, Dennis (Jennifer) Tyson; son-in-law, Cyrus Kohl; daughter-in-law, Cathy Kidney; 17 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren, with one on the way. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Kidney was preceded in death by his parents, daughters, Deborah Tyson and Karen Kohl; and son, Ronald Kidney.

Funeral arrangements by Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington St., Hale. Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 and graveside service at Glennie Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Rick McClendon officiating.

