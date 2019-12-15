Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Martin William "Bill" Louis Martin Jr., age 64, of Seymour, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Bill was a graduate of the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina where he was a proud member of Band Company. He served 20 years in the United States Marine Corps retiring with the rank of Major. He then went on to retire in 2017 as a government contractor after 20 years of service. He enjoyed many camping adventures with Dayle and their dogs, as well as golfing and woodworking. Bill loved Civil War history and visited many battlefields. He was a fan of The Dallas Cowboys and The Atlanta Braves. Bill and Dayle had the honor of riding their motorcycle in the Run For The Wall Motorcycle Rally from California to Washington D.C. on two occasions. Bill was a member of Seymour United Methodist Church. Bill especially enjoyed becoming a grandpa and the precious time he spent with his granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jean Martin Sr.; and brother, Michael Dean Martin. Survivors :Wife, Dayle Wood Martin; Son, William L. Martin III (Rachael); Daughter, Kimberly Lawson; Granddaughter, Selah Martin; and Several nieces and nephews and extended family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seymour United Methodist Church, 107 Simmons Rd., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 573-9711. Funeral service 12:30 PM Tuesday at Seymour United Methodist Church with Pastor Paul Seay and Rev. Steve Pross officiating. Interment will follow at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865-577-2807). Online condolences may be made at

