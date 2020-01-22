C. Dale Collins C. Dale Collins, 59 of Hardeeville passed away on January 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical University, Savannah, GA. Dale was born in Killeen, Texas on October 12, 1960 to Marquerite Collins and the late Cecil Edward Collins. Dale retired from the Hilton Head Fire Department in 1998. He was a Clemson fan who enjoyed playing softball and watching sports on television. He was a faithful member at Red Dam Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Allyson Escobar (Fernando) of Bluffton; his brother, Donald Collins (Marasri) of Savannah, GA; his sister, Dianne Garber (Larry) of Rose Hill, IA and his grandchildren, Elizabeth Collins and Sophia Escobar. He was predeceased by his son, Matthew Collins. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sauls Funeral Home, 310 W. Adams St., Ridgeland with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm. Burial services will follow at Purrysburg Cemetery, Hardeeville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Red Dam Baptist Church, 488 Red Dam Church Road, Hardeeville, SC 29927 in memory of Cecil Collins.

