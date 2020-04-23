David Christopher Guelda David Christopher Guelda died on April 7, 2020 after complications from multiple illnesses. He was 60 years old. Dave was born on December 24, 1959 in Louisville, Kentucky. He spent his early years growing up in Louisville, a city he loved, then joined the United States Navy in 1977 as an electronics damage control operator for submarines. He was stationed at Mare Island in California. After the service, Dave returned to Louisville and began his quest to learn everything he could about wood and the building profession. After gaining some expertise in Louisville, Dave traveled all over the country building homes, offices, and hospitals. A master carpenter, Dave's special expertise was in historical renovation. He did many historical home and commercial renovations in Old Louisville, and won several awards for his work. Dave's passion? Baseball. As a player, a coach, and a student of the game, he couldn't get enough. He was a constant reader, from fiction to science journals, spent as much time as possible in nature, and loved to joke with family and friends. Dave is survived by his father, David John Guelda, his sister Karen Wolff, brother Joe Guelda, and sisters Angela Gibson and Janie Roberts. He will be laid to rest in Beaufort, SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

