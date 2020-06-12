Dr. Deastle Eugene Perry, born April 18th 1943 in Christopher Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 25th and was laid to rest June 4th at Limestone cemetery in Harvest Alabama. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Alvin Jessy Perry and Julie Mable Perry and by his brothers Robert Earl Perry, Austin Lee Perry and Miles Edward Perry. He is survived by his sister Janie Echo Perry Leytham and two brothers, Steve Rogers Perry and Virgil Curtis Perry, as well as his first wife Billie Jean Crockett and his second wife Suzie Ann Perry. Dr Perry leaves behind six daughters. Antoinette Waynell Perry, Nancy Ann Perry Todd, Donna Elaine Perry, Christina Sue Kirkland, Catrina Ann Rettie and Brenda Ailene Perry. Eight grand children and three great grand children. Dr Perry held two Phd's: one in Biblical languages and one in Christian Education. He served 15 years in the US Army, taught biblical languages and was a Pastor in the Alabama Correctional System.



