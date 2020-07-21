Dolores Hawksworth On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Dolores Hawksworth passed away at the age of 87, a year after being diagnosed with cancer. She remained comfortable and in good spirits throughout her lengthy illness. "Dee" was born on December 3, 1932 in Mayfield, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Stephen Sweder and Kathryn Hoiditch Sweder, and stepdaughter of Theodore Gianopolas. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ernest Hawksworth; brother, Walter Sweder; and sister, Helen Sweder. Upon graduation from Douglas College of Rutgers University in 1954, with a degree in Spanish, she became Assistant to the Director of Admissions at Douglas College where she met her future husband. She received her Master's Degree in Guidance and Personnel in 1962 from Rutgers University. During her long career, she taught Spanish and English and was a high school Guidance Counselor in school districts in New Jersey, Maryland and South Carolina. Dee and her husband lived in many different locations in connection with his employment with Campbell's Soup Company. They had homes in New Jersey, Maryland, Mexico, Peru, California and South Carolina prior to retiring in Hilton Head in 1996. After her husband's death in 2019, Dee relocated to Williamsburg, Virginia where she lived with her nephew and niece, Kurt and Gerri Roessner. She was an enthusiastic Mahjong player and reader, and both Dee and her husband were avid sailors and enjoyed many adventures sailing throughout the Chesapeake Bay. They also enjoyed international travel, golfing and playing Bridge. Dee's volunteer activities included Literacy Volunteers of the Low Country, Memory Matters, Habitat for Humanity and All Saint's Episcopal Church. Dee was very grateful for the support and good wishes she received from many family members and friends throughout her illness. A celebration of life will be held at All Saint's Episcopal Church in Hilton Head sometime in the future as conditions allow. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com