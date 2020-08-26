Dorothy J. Forshee Dorothy Jane Forshee, age 84, Hilton Head, SC, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald for 65 years, she is survived by her two sons Matthew, Ft Wayne, IN, and Kevin, Bloomington IL along with five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Susan Jennings. An only child, Dorothy was born in Flint, MI, to Joseph and Alice Bolanowski October 12, 1935. She was a graduate of Flint Central High School and attended Flint Junior College. She was deeply devoted to her faith and her love of spouse and family throughout her life. As a committed Christian since 1971, she mentored and led and assisted in many Bible studies and church activities, but she was best known and respected for her hospitality. She attended Christian Renewal Church (CRC), Hilton Head, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 10 AM followed by a luncheon at the church. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to CRC, 95 Gardner Dr, Hilton Head Island SC, 29926 and cards to 10 Wax Myrtle Lane, Hilton Head, SC, 29926.



