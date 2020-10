Or Copy this URL to Share

Gene "Penny" Pinckney Ripley

October 6, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Gene "Penny" Pinckney Ripley, 60, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00am at Community Bible Church with interment in St. Helena Cemetery.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





