Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bauer. View Sign Service Information Copeland Funeral Service 1 Copeland Dr Beaufort , SC 29902 (843)-525-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jimmy" Bauer "First off- lets take it from the start, straight out can't change what's in my heart, No one can tear my beliefs apart..." Mike Muir James Jason Bauer (Jimmy), 44, transitioned into heaven peacefully from his home on March 16, 2020. He was born October, 12, 1975, in Hillside, NJ, to the late James and Kathleen (Burns) Bauer. He is survived by his sister Carrie (Bauer) Carper, his nephews Micah, Rowan, Malachi, and Isaiah Carper, and his three dogs, Willow, Copper and Zoro. Additionally, countless friends and family are left suffering the great loss of Jimmy Bauer. Jimmy was a 1993 graduate of Battery Creek High School in Beaufort, SC. After graduation he served in the United States Navy, where he was honorably discharged as a BM3 (Boatswain's Mate Third Class) at the end of his obligated service. He spent many months on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and was held in high regard by his chain of command, and was loved and respected by his Shipmates with whom he served. Jimmy returned to Beaufort, after his service in the Navy and spent the next 23 years working for the Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority, where he was also held in high regard, loved, and respected. A friend to all he met, Jimmy had a heart that almost appeared too big for the average human. He cared about everything and everyone and took up for the underdog- always. He was fun-loving, quick-witted, and could and would light up every space he entered. His laugh was contagious and if you were fortunate enough to receive a bear hug, you never forgot how it felt. His love for children, his kindness toward animals and his protection of the weak, were benchmarks of his personality. He leaves this earth as one of the biggest fans of professional wrestling, Chicago Bears, and music possible. There will never be another Jimmy. He now spends eternity reunited with his Creator, and his mother and father, whom he loved and missed so dearly. Services for Jimmy will be held at Copeland Funeral Service, 1 Copeland Drive, Beaufort, SC, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A brief visitation will be held at 12 p.m., followed by a service in the chapel at 1 p.m. A military service and burial, with Naval Honors, will be held at 2 p.m. at the Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St., Beaufort, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beaufort County Animal Shelter, 23 Shelter Church Rd., Beaufort, SC, 29906. Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

James "Jimmy" Bauer "First off- lets take it from the start, straight out can't change what's in my heart, No one can tear my beliefs apart..." Mike Muir James Jason Bauer (Jimmy), 44, transitioned into heaven peacefully from his home on March 16, 2020. He was born October, 12, 1975, in Hillside, NJ, to the late James and Kathleen (Burns) Bauer. He is survived by his sister Carrie (Bauer) Carper, his nephews Micah, Rowan, Malachi, and Isaiah Carper, and his three dogs, Willow, Copper and Zoro. Additionally, countless friends and family are left suffering the great loss of Jimmy Bauer. Jimmy was a 1993 graduate of Battery Creek High School in Beaufort, SC. After graduation he served in the United States Navy, where he was honorably discharged as a BM3 (Boatswain's Mate Third Class) at the end of his obligated service. He spent many months on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and was held in high regard by his chain of command, and was loved and respected by his Shipmates with whom he served. Jimmy returned to Beaufort, after his service in the Navy and spent the next 23 years working for the Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority, where he was also held in high regard, loved, and respected. A friend to all he met, Jimmy had a heart that almost appeared too big for the average human. He cared about everything and everyone and took up for the underdog- always. He was fun-loving, quick-witted, and could and would light up every space he entered. His laugh was contagious and if you were fortunate enough to receive a bear hug, you never forgot how it felt. His love for children, his kindness toward animals and his protection of the weak, were benchmarks of his personality. He leaves this earth as one of the biggest fans of professional wrestling, Chicago Bears, and music possible. There will never be another Jimmy. He now spends eternity reunited with his Creator, and his mother and father, whom he loved and missed so dearly. Services for Jimmy will be held at Copeland Funeral Service, 1 Copeland Drive, Beaufort, SC, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A brief visitation will be held at 12 p.m., followed by a service in the chapel at 1 p.m. A military service and burial, with Naval Honors, will be held at 2 p.m. at the Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St., Beaufort, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beaufort County Animal Shelter, 23 Shelter Church Rd., Beaufort, SC, 29906. Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close