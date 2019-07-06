James Williams James Williams, husband of Carol Williams, of Hilton Head Island passed away on July 2nd at his residence. Born on February 22, 1938 in Pittsburgh PA to George and Ida Williams. Mr. Williams served as a Public Information NCO and manager of a CID Lie Detector Unit in a three year enlistment in The United States Army. He attended Penn State University, The University of Pittsburgh and the Graduate School of Savings Bank at Brown University. He started as a bank teller at Dollar Savings Bank in Pittsburgh in 1961 and ended his 40 year career as a Sr. Vice President of NVR Settlement Services in Washington, D.C. He is survived by his wife Carol and sons James G. Williams, Jr. (Robin) of Erie PA and Timothy S. Williams (Meredith) of Houston, TX and five grandchildren. Brennan, Cassidy, Brooke, Morgan and Grant. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 10:30 AM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Donations in his name can be made to the . Keithfuneral.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 6, 2019