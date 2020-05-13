Jeannine Alma Harkin Our Mom, Jeannine A. Harkin, of Bluffton SC, passed into the arms of God on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 90 years of age. She was surrounded with love from her daughters and grandchildren. We take comfort in knowing that she is reunited in Heaven with our Dad, Edward B. Harkin, the love of her life and best friend. Our Mom was a true fighter, stronger than any woman we have ever known. She overcame many health obstacles in the years following our Dad's passing. However, she still had a passion for life and continued to enjoy those many things that brought her happiness. Although her immediate family was small in size, her love was enormous and infinite. There was never a time she was not there for her daughters. Our mom's life was filled with athleticism, artistic passion and an amazing ability to excel at anything she set out to do. Her passions included cooking, home decorating, gardening and creating breathtaking landscapes for each home she and our father ever owned. She was never intimidated by any recipe she found in Gourmet Magazine! Our mom touched the lives of so many people with love, smiles, and laughter. She will be dearly missed by those friends near and far. All of our lives will be forever changed with her passing. Our mom leaves behind her two daughters, Wendy L. Harkin of Bluffton, SC and Melissa Harkin Arena of Jensen Beach. FL., Grandson Matthew E. Kosloff of Bluffton, SC, and granddaughter Cheyenne J. Peterson of Jensen Beach, FL. She also leaves behind her precious Shitzhu, Lily, who misses her Mommy so much. We have all been blessed by having this very special woman in our lives. Services are pending.



