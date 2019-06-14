Justine (Ratcliffe) Opaleski Mrs. Justine (Ratcliffe) Opaleski, a long-term resident of Bucks County (Levittown, Yardley, Langhorne) and Hilton Head Island, SC, died at home, aged 79, on June 10, 2019 in Langhorne Manor, Pennsylvania. Born to Loretta and Harry J. Ratcliffe of Lawrenceville, NJ, Justine attended Trenton High School and matriculated from The College of New Jersey later in life. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband John M. Opaleski; brother Harry J. Ratcliffe, Jr and sister Leah Mansmann, Justine is survived by son, John (JR) Opaleski; daughter, Joy Ward; sister, Marilyn Ellis; and grandchildren, Mackenzie Ward, Andrew Ward, Julia Opaleski, and Joe Opaleski. Friends and family members are welcome to attend a celebration of Justine's life, hosted by her children, on Friday, June 14 at 3:00 p.m. at her home in Langhorne Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Justine's name to The s Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org). To send a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville.
Published in The Island Packet on June 14, 2019