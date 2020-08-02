Kenneth McElroy Jr. Kenneth McElroy (79), of Bluffton, passed away 7/25/2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. Born in Washington D.C. he relocated to Bluffton, South Carolina in October, 2007. He spent his career in the federal government and retired from the Department of Justice after 39 years. He is survived by his wife Dottie McElroy, children Tina Steblein and Michael Hammer, and 3 grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Compassus (Hospice) or Michael J. Fox Foundation (For Parkinson's). A memorial service will be held at a later date.



