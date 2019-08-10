Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Midge Haworth. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM The Clubhouse, Moss Creek Plantation Hilton Head , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Midge Haworth Sadly, Midge Haworth passed away on August 1st 2019. Midge was diagnosed with cancer 10 years ago but continued to live a happy, active life. Midge was a wonderful wife to Mike who was lovingly and happily married to her for 61 years. She was a devoted mother to Christina and John and a loving grandmother to Alex, Sophie, Max and Ella. Midge was one of a kind. She was very fortunate in living a full and adventurous life in England, Mallorca and the USA. During her lifetime she enjoyed traveling, sailing, skiing, horse riding, and playing golf and tennis. Her beauty and sophisticated manner hid a highly competitive personality. In more recent years, she appreciated many Moss Creek activities such as trivia night and author's lunch. She also enjoyed the symphony, the theatre, the Jazz Corner and other local venues. During her career she got her Associate Degree in Domestic Science and Nutrition, an Executive Secretarial Diploma, owned Haworth ARC and worked at ALP. She was an active member of the NSPCC. She will be greatly missed, but we know that she leaves us having enjoyed a life well-lived. The family will hold an informal memorial celebration at The Clubhouse, Moss Creek Plantation, Hilton Head, SC on Saturday, 24 August, 2019 from 12 pm to 2 pm. RSVP via email to

