Cincinnati, Ohio. Paul Ervin Borntrager punched the gas in his metallic gray Corvette convertible (his armageddon car), and sped out of this Earthly realm on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was bid an emotional farewell at home in Glendale, Ohio, by the love of his life Sharon Ann Borntrager (wife) and his two sons Daniel Joseph Borntrager and Randall Stewart Borntrager. Heavenly sources report that Paul careened through the pearly gates at an excessive rate of speed while blaring ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man.” His entrance was duly noted and welcomed given his premature arrival there at the tender age of 79. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 28, 1940, Paul grew up Mennonite, in the middle of Amish country, with his six brothers and sisters: Charlene Stutzman, Deloris Stalter, Janice Fleming, David Borntrager, Joyce Raber, and Daniel Borntrager who passed away in 1967. Paul was a small-town boy at heart, but he developed a passion for fast cars, power tools, and cutting edge technology, leading him to ultimately pursue a degree in computer engineering at The Ohio State University. After graduating from The Ohio State University, he spent his entire career “playing with cool toys” at General Electric Aircraft Engines as a systems analyst – a job that he often said was “hard to call work” because he “loved it so much.” One of the main reasons he loved it was that many of his coworkers became his best friends. He cherished the memories they made together there and later in life. When Paul took early retirement, he went to work part time for his best friend (and former GE colleague), at Proware, as a computer maven, construction foreman, jack-of-all-trades type guy. He spent the rest of his time galavanting across the globe and getting into adventure after adventure with his wife. Together, they visited over 50 countries, and took well over 40 cruises before settling down and splitting their time between a condo in Hilton Head, South Carolina and their home in Glendale. The social calendar and circles he kept in both cities were so extensive that both of his children constantly thought they were doing life wrong because he was having WAY more fun than them. A true Renaissance man, Paul loved travelin’, farmin’, fishin’, collecting corvettes, building computers, playing weird musical instruments, and fixing just about anything that was broken (usually with several parts left over). And most importantly, he loved spending quality time with his friends and family, especially his grandkids, Cooper Greer Borntrager and Randi Elizabeth Borntrager, who he absolutely adored. Paul believed life is for livin’, and one of his final wishes was that he not be excessively mourned. Instead, he asked that family and friends hold a celebration of life at St. Edmund’s Chapel in Glendale. The event will take place on Sunday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m., and a brunch will follow, so DO NOT wear black and DO wear your eating pants. The family asks those wishing to attend to please RSVP to Paul’s wife or sons. Those wishing to send flowers, please just arrive a little early and bring them with you to the chapel or consider donating in lieu to the Harry Whiting Brown community center in Paul’s name (

