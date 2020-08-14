Ronald Lee Burhans Ronald Lee Burhans, 80 of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on August 8, 2020. Born May 20, 1940 to Victor & Margaret of York, PA. Ron leaves behind his wife, Judi, 4 daughters, a son, and 7 grandchildren. Ron & Judi moved to the island in 1993. With the help of his son, Dan, they built a successful real estate company on the island. Ron in his youth loved wrestling, but his true passion was racing sprint & stock cars. Ron & his wife were presently a Real Estate Agent team at Charter One Realty. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many!! Please send donations in memory of Ron to: "tunnel2towers.org" A Celebration of Life will be held at Central Church of Hilton Head Island, SC, 975 William Hilton Pkwy, 29928 @ 11AM, Saturday August 22, 2020. SAULS FUNERAL HOME of Bluffton, SC will be handling any additional arrangements.



