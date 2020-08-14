1/1
Ronald Lee Burhans
Ronald Lee Burhans Ronald Lee Burhans, 80 of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on August 8, 2020. Born May 20, 1940 to Victor & Margaret of York, PA. Ron leaves behind his wife, Judi, 4 daughters, a son, and 7 grandchildren. Ron & Judi moved to the island in 1993. With the help of his son, Dan, they built a successful real estate company on the island. Ron in his youth loved wrestling, but his true passion was racing sprint & stock cars. Ron & his wife were presently a Real Estate Agent team at Charter One Realty. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many!! Please send donations in memory of Ron to: "tunnel2towers.org" A Celebration of Life will be held at Central Church of Hilton Head Island, SC, 975 William Hilton Pkwy, 29928 @ 11AM, Saturday August 22, 2020. SAULS FUNERAL HOME of Bluffton, SC will be handling any additional arrangements.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
