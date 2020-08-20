Cliff Jansen

November 20, 1962 - February 20, 2020 6 months have passed in the blink of an eye. Following a battle with cancer and a failed stem cell transplant, Clifford Jansen took his last breath in the early morning of February 20, 2020. But rather than focusing on his death, he would want us to remember him for how he lived. And man, did he live. Cliff was born in Glendale, CA on November 20, 1962. Raised by two Dutch-Indonesian immigrants, Gene and Lydia, he was the first born of three siblings, and a first generation American. From an early age, Cliff was outgoing and social, making friends everywhere he went. He grew up in a musical household, and picked up the guitar as a child. His adolescence was spent running around his parents' restaurant, playing in various rock and roll bands, venturing to the beach, riding dirt bikes, and attending the concerts of some of the greatest musical acts of the 70's and 80's. Cliff graduated from Temple City High School in 1980, and in 1986 he made his way out to the Inland Empire as a young husband and father-to-be. A natural-born entrepreneur, Cliff had many businesses, but the one he was most passionate about was his hardwood flooring company. For three decades, his store, Hardwood Floors, has been a staple in Upland. It's through this endeavor that he came to be known by many of the area's residents and fellow local business owners. Cliff had many interests and passions, such as playing the guitar and drums, hitting the gym, taking his beloved dogs on evening walks, and most recently, riding his Harley. He had aspirations of hitting the open road and seeing the country, and even spoke of getting a pilot's license someday. Although he had many hobbies and an unparalleled work ethic, where Cliff really shone was as a father, stepfather, and uncle. He believed in living each day to its fullest, and he filled his kids' childhoods with beach outings, cruises, concerts, and weekly trips to the movie theater. From his kindergarten classmates to his favorite sushi chefs, Cliff was a man with a thousand friends. He took genuine interest in everyone he met, and made those he encountered feel important and appreciated. It is thanks to his warmth, kindness, and wicked sense of humor that Cliff is already greatly missed by the many, many friends he made over his 57 years, and most of all by his surviving family: daughter, Shalay, son, Christopher, step-daughter, Megan, mother, Lydia, sister, Peggy, brother, Randy, nephews and niece, Nick, Nathan, and Samantha, granddaughter, Felicity (his "little tornado"), and by his in-laws, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cliff is now reunited with his father, Gene, and his beloved golden retriever, Princess. A Celebration of Life service will be held when it is safe. Please email info@hardwoodfloorsnmore.com to receive updates on a future service and celebration.





