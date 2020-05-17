Mary Molina Palos went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 7, 2020. She was 105 years old and died shortly after contracting covid-19 while in a rest home. Mary was born on May 30, 1914 in Parras, Coahuila, Mexico, to parents Benjamin Molina and Guadalupe Monsivaiz. At age 7 her mother married Jesus Aguilera. On June 9, 1935 Mary married Bruno O. Palos. They were married 64 years and Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband Bruno, in 1999. Mary is survived by her children Robert (Ulrike) Palos of Ontario, CA, Roger Palos of Ontario, CA, and Corinne (Jon) Dearborn of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Claremont for over 60 years. She loved her family and always looked forward to events that brought them together, especially the church Fiestas always around Mother's Day which she and her two sisters-in-law founded as jamaicas (fiestas) at the first Catholic Church in Claremont named Sacred Heart. She worked for the Claremont Unified School District for over 40 years as a cafeteria manager at many of the elementary schools and El Roble Junior High. She was voted employee of the year by CSEA and loved serving thousands of students over the years. Mary was a member of many social clubs including The Ideal Club in Upland. In the 1940's, she volunteered and helped to organize The Well Baby Clinic, Los Obreros, Club de Damas and was a member of the Business and Professional Womens' Club of Claremont. After retiring from the school district, she volunteered three years at the economy shop in Claremont, worked seven years for 'Meals on Wheels', and then fourteen years volunteering at the Joslyn Center in Claremont. Mary was truly an exceptionally strong woman who will be greatly missed by all those who knew her and were touched by her love of life and family. Cooking for her family and multitude of friends was one of her passions. Due to the restrictions surrounding covid-19, a private graveside service was held at 11:00am, May 15, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Pomona, CA. Father Charles Ramirez of Our Lady of the Assumption Church officiated.





