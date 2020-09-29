

Delfina M. Martinez, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Highland Springs Care Center in Beaumont, CA, a caring community for dementia patients. Delfina was born on December 24, 1938 in Mexicali, Mexico to Jose and Gertrudis Mungarro. She was the youngest of 16 children. Delfina learned to sew at a young age and especially loved creating beautiful skirts for herself to wear. Delfina met the love of her life, Rafael Martinez, at a wedding in 1952. They married on December 20, 1958 and moved to Brawley, CA a short time after. They went on to have five children. Delfina devoted most of her time and energy to her family. She particularly enjoyed cheering on her husband and boys as they played baseball. Her other interests included: entertaining family and friends, reading, sewing, listening to music, dancing, and cooking. Her specialties were pozole, menudo, and tamales. Delfina was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Gertrudis; husband, Rafael; grandson, Devin Martinez and numerous siblings. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Alma (Lorenzo) Soto, Rafael (Teresa) Martinez, Elsa (Oscar) Ramirez, Rene Martinez, and Jaime (Patricia) Martinez; grandchildren, Frank Beltran, Michelle Anaya, Lorenzo Soto, Ralph and Esteban Martinez, Sergio and Oscar Ramirez, Rene and Norma Martinez, Jaime, Adrian and Jasmine Martinez; and 20 great-grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thank you to Brawley's Day Out Center and the Highland Springs Care Center for taking exceptional care of their mother during her final years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Frye Chapel & Mortuary from 6 to 9 p.m. Burial will be private.



