ELEANOR A. VEDDER
1925 - 2020
Eleanor A. Vedder, 95, of El Centro, CA passed away of natural causes on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Eleanor was born on July 20, 1925 in Dunlap, Iowa. She married James K. Vedder on May 25, 1947 in the Little Chapel of Roses in San Diego, CA. Eleanor attended Mercy College of Nursing and SDSU. She worked as an RN prior to creating her family and raising 9 daughters here in the Imperial Valley. She was preceded in death by spouse, James K. Vedder. She is survived by her daughters: Sandra Hoskins, Cynthia Turner, Valinda Willis, Rhonda Dessert, Paula Larson, Angela Vedder, Tamara Bradford and Nina Ames; 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Eleanor was an amazing woman and will be missed by many.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 8, 2020.
