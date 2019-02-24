

Felicitas Ruelas de Myers was born in Northern Jalisco Mexico on March 6, 1927 to a rural ranching family. She was one of 19 children of Andres Ruelas and Ana Mara Jimenez. Felicitas and eleven of her brothers and sisters grew into adulthood and raised families in Baja California Norte, Mexico and California, U.S.A. Felicitas emigrated into the U.S.A. in 1961. She lived in Holtville since she emigrated and resided in the same home on Seventh Street since 1965. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Holtville and passed away peacefully in her home of over fifty two years on February 21, 2019. She was a woman of strong courage, determination, and perseverance, who was a devoted and loving wife and mother to her family. She showed her children, grandchildren, and extended family the importance of being a hard-worker, independent, compassionate, and proud of ones family and roots. She loved cooking for the family and could easily whip up a banquet out of seemingly nothing. No one left her home hungry whether they were there for a brief visit or an extended stay. Felicitas was preceded by her husband Jose Santos who passed away in 1947 and by her second husband, Thomas Jackson Myers who passed away in 1986. She bore six children and was preceded by two, Ofelia and Jose, who passed away in infancy. Felicitas is survived by daughters and their children, Socorro Padilla (Nancy Ann, and Jose), Maria Dolores Garcia (Monica, Ricardo, Daniel, Manuel) and Ana Leticia Brinkerhoff (Thomas, Elizabeth); a son, Andrew Edward Briseno and his children (Aaron, Nicolas) and numerous great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday March 1, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, with a Rosary scheduled at the same evening and location at 7 p.m. Memorial mass will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Holtville, with Burial following immediately at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Donations may be made in her name to The .