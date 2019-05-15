Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
El Centro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY GONGORA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY A. GONGORA


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LARRY A. GONGORA Obituary

Larry A. Gongora, 55, of El Centro, CA passed away due to a short illness on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Larry was born on November 8, 1963 in El Centro, CA. Larry worked for various agriculture companies. He graduated from Central Union High School. He enjoyed going to casino's with his family and friends and watching his favorite football team the Chargers. Overall, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his family jokes, laughs, stories, and love that he gave. He was preceded in death by his father, Remijio Gongora in 2011; mother, Mary Lou Gongora in 1999; brothers, Remijio Jr., in 1976 and Armando in 1993. He is survived by his sisters, Marisa Cuen of El Centro and Andrea Gongora of El Centro; nieces, Jazelle, Anisa, and Stephanie; nephews, Louie, Francisco, Joseph and Anthony, and great-newphews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6 to 9p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now