

Larry A. Gongora, 55, of El Centro, CA passed away due to a short illness on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Larry was born on November 8, 1963 in El Centro, CA. Larry worked for various agriculture companies. He graduated from Central Union High School. He enjoyed going to casino's with his family and friends and watching his favorite football team the Chargers. Overall, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his family jokes, laughs, stories, and love that he gave. He was preceded in death by his father, Remijio Gongora in 2011; mother, Mary Lou Gongora in 1999; brothers, Remijio Jr., in 1976 and Armando in 1993. He is survived by his sisters, Marisa Cuen of El Centro and Andrea Gongora of El Centro; nieces, Jazelle, Anisa, and Stephanie; nephews, Louie, Francisco, Joseph and Anthony, and great-newphews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6 to 9p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary