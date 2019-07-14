Dr. Judith Ann Anderson



Jackson - Dr. Judith Ann Anderson, age 70 of Jackson, passed away on Friday at Jackson General Hospital.



She was born on March 20, 1949 in Nashville, TN to the late Aubrey F. Anderson and Frances Hart Anderson. She was a graduate of Jackson High School and Lambuth College. She went on to Memphis State to earn her Masters and Doctorate in Education. She worked for the Department of Education in Nashville, TN as the Director for Special Projects for the Educational Commissioner for the State of Tennessee.



Following this, she continued her career at Jackson State Community College where she was the Assistant Director of Tech Prep. After her retirement from Jackson State, she cared for her ailing mother. She was active in the Miss Tennessee pageant and was Miss Madison County in 1971. She was a member and former chapter president of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was also a member of Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church. She fostered many rescue dogs and it was her passion.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Aubrey F. "Gerald" Anderson, II; and her niece, Erin Denise Anderson.



She is survived by her nephew, Andy Anderson (Kim) of Jackson; cousin, Joe Peel (Mary Margaret) of Nashville, TN; her best friends, Betty Jordan, Laura Smith, and Suzie Koenig and many other friends; and her beloved pets, Adele and Lucky.



The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 12 Noon until 1 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.



The memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the animal rescue of your choice.



George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555 Published in The Jackson Sun on July 14, 2019